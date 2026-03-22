'Bachelorette' Alum Arrested for Alleged Assault

Former "The Bachelorette" contestant and country singer James McCoy Taylor has been arrested for assault causing bodily injury and unlawful restraint, TMZ has learned.

Online court records show Taylor was arrested Friday on a warrant from Texas for the charges ... stemming from an incident in April 2024. He was released the same day on a $10,000 surety bond.

TMZ has reached out to Taylor for comment and police for additional information ... so far, no word back.

The one-time reality star was arrested on the same charges in 2023 for an incident involving a 19-year-old college student -- police say he groped and forcibly kissed the woman, and threw her to the ground as she tried to leave.

He pleaded guilty in 2025 and was sentenced to 80 hours of community service, $1,000 in fines and court costs, anger management classes ... and ordered to have no contact with the victim. He was also banned from Texas' Northgate Entertainment District.

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Taylor competed on Season 12 of "The Bachelorette" and boasts over 100,000 followers on Instagram. He made headlines in 2021 when he threatened to sue media outlets for falsely reporting he was involved in the January 6th Capitol riot.