Iowa Basketball Player Mocks University Of Florida After Upset Win

The University of Iowa scored a massive upset over the defending National Champion Florida Gators in the Round of 32 Sunday night ... and one Hawkeye's hooper made sure to rub it in a little during the postgame handshake line, hitting the gator chomp!

Freshman forward Cooper Koch -- who scored 12 points in 28 minutes of play -- was captured on video hitting the reigning champs' celly while he was making his way through the handshake line -- and all the Gators players could do was watch as their season came to a heartbreaking end.

Iowa hit Florida with the gator chomp in the handshake line



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The Florida players weren't the only ones who were taunted ... Koch found some time to troll their fans who were courtside, too.

Koch took cheap shots all game long. To gator chomp in Todd Golden’s face is the chefs kiss.



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It's hard to blame Koch for being pumped ... the game was one of the best of the entire tourney.

His Hawkeyes were down by two points with eight seconds left, before forward Alvaro Folgueiras buried a three-pointer with four seconds remaining on the clock.

Florida couldn't respond, setting up a Sweet 16 showdown between Iowa and Nebraska.