Marcus Spears Says His Son Is So Good At Basketball He Quit Playing Him 1-on-1

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Marcus Spears Jr. might be the No. 1 basketball recruit in the 2027 class -- and according to his dad, former NFL star Marcus Spears, the kid has already taken over the family court.

So much so that Dad has officially retired from playing the five-star prospect one-on-one.

“The one-on-one is over,” Spears told TMZ Sports over Super Bowl weekend. “If I play him one-on-one, I’m setting myself up for failure. I’m done with that.”

Swagu said the turning point came when his son was just 15 years old and already pushing the ESPN NFL analyst to the brink -- and the kid has only gotten better since.

The 6-foot-9 phenom is currently developing under former NBA All-Star Jermaine O’Neal, who Spears says has been crucial to his son’s growth. O’Neal coaches the Overtime Elite FaZe team that just won the league championship on Thursday.

“Jermaine has been as important as anybody outside of the immediate family,” Spears said. “He’s a great teacher.”

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Junior scored 30 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out three assists in the championship win -- a stat line that should continue to attract attention from college scouts. He holds offers from Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor and Houston, among others.

As for the future, Spears says the goal is simple -- find the right college situation and get to the NBA fast.

“My dream scenario is for him to go somewhere and be in the NBA in a year,” he said.

And while the family will consider blue bloods like Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina … Spears says fit matters more than the logo.

If the trajectory continues, Spears believes the sky is the limit.

“I think he’s got the potential to be a No. 1 pick.”