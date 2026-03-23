Yankees’ Ben Rice Finally Gets The Endorsement His Name Deserves

Forget name, image and likeness … this is name, name and name.

Ben Rice just secured the most perfectly on-brand endorsement in sports ... linking up with Ben’s Original rice in a partnership that feels less like a deal and more like destiny.

Ben Rice. Ben’s rice. It practically signed itself.

But this isn’t just a funny coincidence … the Yankees standout is using the collab to do some real good, teaming with No Kid Hungry to help fight childhood hunger. The effort is already getting underway, starting with a donation tied to 22,000 meals for kids in need -- a nod to Rice’s No. 22 jersey.

And it won’t stop there -- the partnership is set up to keep delivering all season long, with additional donations triggered by Rice’s performance on the field.

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Rice broke out in a big way in 2025, launching 26 home runs with an .836 OPS and big-time power potential. So every time he delivers in a big moment, it won’t just show up in the box score -- it’ll help put food on someone’s table.

The mission behind it is no small thing ... millions of kids rely on schools and community programs for consistent meals, and this partnership is aiming to bridge that gap by connecting America’s pastime with everyday mealtime.

Rice, for his part, has quickly become a legit force in the Bronx -- a lefty bat with power who can change a game with one swing. He’s already shown he’s capable of delivering in big moments … which now carry a little extra weight.

As for Ben’s Original, the brand -- which has been feeding families for decades with quick, accessible meal options -- is entering the sports world with this partnership, using a perfect name match to turn attention into action.

Clever and meaningful.