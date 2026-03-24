'Bridgerton' Will Feature Lesbian Love Story in Fifth Season, Watch Teaser

Dearest gentle readers ... for the first time, "Bridgerton" is making a same-gender love story the focal point of the show, and fans can expect "big-time yearning."

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped a teaser for the series' fifth season ... revealing the upcoming installment will follow the unfolding love story between Hannah Dodd's Francesca Bridgerton and Masali Baduza's Michaela Stirling.

In the "Bridgerton" book series, Masali's character is instead a man named Michael ... but showrunner Jess Brownell made the gender-swap call, a Netflix rep tells Out.

Hannah, Masali and Jess sat down for an interview with Netflix's Tudum to discuss their excitement about -- and the importance of -- making queer romance a focal point of the hit show.

Hannah noted queer love stories have "traditionally been excluded" from period pieces like "Bridgerton," saying ... "Queer people did exist, have always existed, and will always exist. So they deserve a love story just like everybody else."

Masali is thrilled that a lesbian love story is at the center of the new season, exclaiming ... "I’m excited for people to see Michaela yearn for Francesca."

She expressed it's "really important" for the queer community to see two women get their "happily ever after," noting ... "What we really want to achieve is giving a realistic view of queer love onscreen."

Brownell praised the actresses' ability to do the girls' will-they, won't-they romance justice, raving ... "I really do think that they are two incredibly talented and special performers. They’re actors who are able to say so much with just an expression, with just their faces."