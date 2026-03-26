Long Island Woman Missing After Jumping From Moving Car, Husband Says

A Long Island woman is missing after her husband says she jumped from a moving car and ditched her phone in a bush.

32-year-old Brittany Kritis-Garip disappeared on Friday around 8 PM in the Oyster Bay area of New York, according to her husband, Fernando Garip. Sunday, he told News 12 Long Island she was "in a panicked state" and had left on foot.

According to the outlet, Brittany was last seen wearing black pants and a black jacket with a fur collar. Her mother, Maryann Ward Kritis, clarified on Facebook the black pants were likely sweatpants with white lettering on the left leg, and wrote she believes Brittany was wearing black sneakers with white soles.

Sarah Castor -- one of Brittany's close friends -- wrote on GoFundMe she might be "disoriented and frightened" and "may think she is in danger."

Brittany's last confirmed sighting was caught on camera Friday night at 8:14 PM -- where she's seen on foot on McCouns Lane, according to the GoFundMe. In a Facebook update, Sarah said her wallet was found "near the end of Florence Ave in a marshy/sandy area by the shore."

Husband Fernando says loved ones haven't stopped searching for Brittany, telling News 12 ... "We've been combing wooded areas, rural areas, suburban areas, everything. So we're just asking for the public's help here. We really need the public's help to locate her. We're going to be at this until she's home. I don't care what we have to do, what needs to be done."

In a Facebook message Sarah relayed on Monday, Brittany's brother Anthony Kritis wrote ... "She is not dangerous -- she just needs help. She may be hungry, thirsty, and trying to find somewhere safe."

He continued ... "Brittany is not just a name on a post -- she’s my sister, my family, someone who is deeply loved. She has the kindest heart, and seeing her like this is heartbreaking. I can’t explain how hard it is not knowing where she is or if she’s okay. I just want her safe and back home with us."

On Tuesday, Brittany's brother Niko Kritis wrote on Facebook ... "It’s hard to put into words how much your support means to our family right now. We’re so grateful to have such an incredible community standing with us through this. From the bottom of my heart, and my family’s, thank you."

And on Wednesday, Maryann wrote with a "heavy heart," encouraging people to keep posting about her daughter.

She wrote ... "Simply sharing her story helps keep her name and face out there. That matters so much."