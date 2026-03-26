Crazy Town Seth Binzer's Family Battles Over Rock Star’s Estate Years After Death

Musician Seth Binzer’s family is battling over the late rock star’s estate two years after his death ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ ... the musician’s ex, Tracy Shelor, asked to be appointed administrator of Seth’s estate, which she estimated to be worth $140K, back in May 2025. Tracy had a 17-year-old son, Gage, with Seth.

Tracy said Seth -- AKA Shifty Shellshock -- died without a will and was survived by his adult son, Halo Binzer, and two younger sons ... Gage, who lived with Tracy ... and another son, Phoenix Lennard, whom Seth had with ex Jasmine Lennard.

In July 2025, Halo filed his own docs to take control of the estate, which he claimed was only worth $90,500. He later disputed claims brought by Tracy about him “somehow squandering” Seth’s royalties and hiding “personal effects under undue influence of his grandmother.”

Halo said there were "no tangible personal effects of any value,” adding that his late father "had a severe substance abuse problem and sold anything of value to support his lifestyle.”

Halo’s lawyer wrote, “What we have here is a sad situation, a tragic death leaving three young boys fatherless, but Shelor’s actions are making a sad situation more devastating in that now funds that could have been used to support the heirs will have to be used for probate administration.”

Phoenix’s mom, Jasmine, filed her own docs opposing Tracy taking over, claiming to have had issues with Tracy in the past.

Tracy fired back at Halo, claiming he had not provided any accounting for Seth’s estate, including an unreleased album, two possible documentaries, and other potential contracts “entered into when he was in severe mental decline.”