Transgender Women Banned From Competing Against Women At Olympics, IOC Says

The International Olympic Committee just announced that transgender women will not be allowed to participate against females at the Olympic Games.

The big policy shift came down on Thursday, with IOC President Kirsty Coventry saying the decision was guided by scientific research and medical experts.

"At the Olympic Games, even the smallest margins can be the difference between victory and defeat," Coventry said. "So, it is absolutely clear that it would not be fair for biological males to compete in the female category. In addition, in some sports it would simply not be safe."

The IOC pointed to findings from the Working Group on the Protection of the Female Category, which showed that males have a performance advantage.

Athletes will have to undergo an SRY gene screening, an accurate, but less intrusive test, to determine sex.

"Every athlete must be treated with dignity and respect, and athletes will need to be screened only once in their lifetime," Coventry said.

"There must be clear education around the process and counselling available, alongside expert medical advice."

This IOC ruling also aligns with President Donald Trump's Executive Order, which bans transgender women and girls from female sports at all levels. It does not ban transgender men from male sports.