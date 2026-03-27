Former Joe Biden Security Staffer Arrested in Fatal San Francisco Shooting

Security staffer Nation Wood -- who previously worked for former President Joe Biden and posed for a picture with Kamala Harris -- has been arrested on involuntary manslaughter charges in San Francisco ... this according to SFPD.

The 25-year-old has been booked for allegedly shooting and killing a woman -- identified by the city's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as Samantha Emge, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cops say they found Samantha suffering from a gunshot wound in a 22nd Street residence Tuesday.

SFPD says paramedics performed "lifesaving measures" and brought her to a local hospital ... where she later died.

Authorities say homicide investigators brought Wood in on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

Wood's LinkedIn describes him as an "independent pre-event site security advisor" and lists experience as "advance staff" for the White House from November 2023 until July 2025. That would mean he worked for the Biden Administration for a little over a year ... and then finished his stint under the Trump presidency.

Two years ago, Nation posted a picture on LinkedIn of himself posing with Kamala Harris, writing he was "grateful to have had the opportunity to help the VP with her trip to APEC in San Francisco."

Samantha's LinkedIn says she was a recent grad of San Francisco State University. Samantha's Instagram shows several shots of her and Wood together ... and according to his LinkedIn, Wood also attended SFSU, from 2023 to 2025.