'Age of Attraction's Vanessa Says Show Didn't Show True Relationship With Logan

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"Age of Attraction" star Vanessa Drozda says she and her 20-year-younger fiancé Logan Goodrid are the real deal despite what critics say ... and their edit simply didn't do their relationship justice!

TMZ caught up with Vanessa after she and Logan confirmed they're still going strong at the "Age of Attraction" reunion last week ... and she's fully aware their edit on the show made it appear that all they did was bicker. But, she tells us there were plenty of sweet moments between them that didn't make the cut ... including a sweet and sappy moment where they were professing their love for one another while crying!

But fans -- even the ones still not fully behind their romance -- have plenty to look forward to ... Vanessa says she's ready to roll out more relationship content.

The salon owner from Ohio also tells us she and Logan went at it at times because they were pushing each other out of their comfort zones to make sure their connection would last outside their reality TV "bubble," unlike some couples on the show. Clearly, the process worked ... because they're still in love and planning on walking down the aisle together nearly 1 year after meeting.

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Vanessa also dishes on wedding planning and moving in together ... it's all in the clip above!

As you know, Vanessa and Logan -- plus Libby Vodicka and Andrew Wheeler -- are the only 2 remaining couples from "Age of Attraction" Season 1. But some of their castmates are still on the hunt for their person ... even with each other!

We told you all about it ... John Merrill and Leah Woolfolk were all over each other at the cast party at the end of March.

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Plus, we learned some intimate details about Derrick Fleming and Angel Martinez's time in the real world together -- they got hot and heavy after filming wrapped -- but their brief fling ended back in February.