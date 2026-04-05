'Age of Attraction's Derrick Fleming Dated Cast Member Post-Filming, Denies It Was Serious

Derrick Fleming dated another "Age of Attraction" cast member after his split from Pfeifer Hill -- but he's saying it wasn't as serious as it's being made out to be -- and that's why he kept it mum at the reunion this week.

ICYMI ... Derrick's fellow castmate, Angel Martinez, announced they were an item once they wrapped filming the show ... and sources close to production tell us they were on a pet name basis ... and at one point would call each other every day -- sometimes talking on FaceTime for hours at a time.

Sources say they flew to each other's respective towns -- Derrick to Denver, Colorado and Angel to Dallas, Texas -- to see each other ... even cementing their connection by doing the deed.

They first made contact in December 2025 ... and things heated up by January. However, we're told Derrick ended things in February of this year, ahead of 'AOA's premiere.

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We learned this after Derrick was put in the hot seat at the cast reunion that premiered Wednesday ... where he was hounded about other connections he may have tested the waters with after his split from his show interest, Pfeifer. It seems like the cast was on to him, but as you can see ... he pleaded the fifth.

He set the record straight once and for all with TMZ, telling us ... "I haven’t dated anyone seriously since leaving the show. I’ve definitely went on dates since but nothing serious and nothing has materialized. When I do get to know someone I typically do that in private."

He adds that he wishes the best for all the folks he met on the show.

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And BTW, Derrick isn't the only cast member to feel things out with other cast members -- we caught John Merrill and Leah Woolfolk locking lips at the cast party at the end of March!