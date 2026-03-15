Netflix Contestant Says 'Age of Attraction' Virginity Storyline Got Cut

A contestant who filmed Netflix's dating show "Age of Attraction" is now opening up about one major detail about her love life.

Ashley Marie took to TikTok after the show premiered March 11, revealing she actually participated in the series ... but her storyline didn't make the final edit.

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"I was on Netflix to do a show -- 'Age of Attraction'," she said in the video. "I know what you’re thinking ... wait, we didn't see you. Sadly, my story was cut."

Ashley explained she didn’t apply for the show herself. Instead, a friend who had been contacted by casting passed along her name to producers and the message reached her on her 38th birthday.

She admitted the timing made her more open to the opportunity, saying birthdays can feel tough when you’re single and hoping to eventually get married and start a family.

Ashley also revealed something she says has played a big role in her dating life -- she's a virgin waiting until marriage.

The 39-year-old said it's a topic she hasn’t spoken publicly about in years but wants to start sharing more openly, especially because being single in her late 30s without kids can sometimes feel isolating.

Despite her story being cut from the show, Ashley said the experience itself was meaningful.

According to her, she made two strong connections during filming and described the process as “healing” after such a long stretch of being single.