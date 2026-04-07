Truck Crashes Into Casino in Las Vegas, Scene Caught on Camera

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The house always wins ... except against this pickup truck!

Local outlet KVVU-TV reports the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to an accident this afternoon after a pickup truck crashed into a casino downtown.

Check out the video ... you can see the vehicle perched on a pile of rubble just inside the Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel front doors as cops investigate the scene.

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There were no injuries and the driver did not appear to be under the influence, according to the outlet.