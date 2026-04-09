Jesus Performer Lifted Insanely High Into the Air on Easter, on Video

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It's a bird, it's a plane, it's ... he who died for the world's sins?

That's right Jesus Christ himself -- or at least a dude pretending to be the Son of God in an Easter show -- got super high in Seoul, South Korea on Sunday ... and, we mean literally.

Check it out ... JC turns around to face the crowd and ascend into Heaven ... and, he ascended ... and ascended ... and ascended -- up, up and away!

The cranes lift the performer as tall as surrounding skyscrapers ... and, he's not just swinging above the audience like Cirque du Soleil -- he's really heading off to new horizons.

Folks in the comments sections had questions about the show ... with one asking if the performer's attached to the moon -- while another added, "Do they have plans to bring him back down before Christmas?"