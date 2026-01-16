Delivery Robot Gets DESTROYED by Passenger Train: Video

Play video content Instagram/@trainwithgui

A delivery robot went up against a high-speed passenger train and got knocked the f*** out!!!

Check out the crazy video posted Thursday night on social media ... as you can see, the electronic contraption on wheels was rolling down a street when it stopped on train tracks in the middle of a residential neighborhood in Dade County, Florida.

Unfortunately, the robot froze on the tracks while the huge passenger train was zooming toward it. An eyewitness gave a play-by-play as he captured the whole ordeal with his cell phone camera.

Just before impact, you can hear the witness repeatedly saying, "Oh it's gonna crush it!" Then the inevitable happens and ... well, you'll have to see it for yourself in the video.

It's unclear why the robot got stuck ... the mini vehicles use cameras and sensors to steer down streets and sidewalks to deliver food and packages -- and they're usually successful.