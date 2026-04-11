Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman Gets Emotional During Post-Flight Press Conference

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The Artemis II crew's grateful to be back on earth ... especially the mission's commander, Reid Wiseman, who was overcome with emotion while speaking Saturday.

The crew just did a debrief in Houston, TX after landing near San Diego Friday ... and the commander delivered an impassioned speech to the crowd that really peeled back the curtain on space travel.

Wiseman says the team couldn't wait to go up before takeoff ... but, as soon as they got into the vacuum of space, they only thought about getting home to their families.

The world will never know what the Artemis II crew went through on their way around the moon, Wiseman says ... and, he feels bonded to the crew like they're family.

He ends his heartfelt speech by saying, "It's a special thing to be a human, and it's a special thing to be on Planet Earth."

The crew hugged it out ... a fitting way to end their 10 days in space.

As you know ... the A2 crew took off on April 1 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida -- becoming the first crewed mission to the moon since 1972.

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After handling a s****y situation with their toilet, the astronauts went around the dark side of the Moon and splashed down perfectly off the coast of SD Friday.