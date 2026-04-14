Howard Stern's Former Employee Wants $2.5 Million in Damages

Howard Stern’s former assistant wants a pretty big chunk of his massive fortune, seeking millions in damages from the shock jock ... this, according to new court docs filed in her lawsuit.

Leslie Kuhn recently filed suit against Howard and his wife, Beth Stern, claiming the couple created a hostile work environment while she worked for them as an executive assistant in their 20,000-square-foot Southampton, NY mansion.

Now, according to the docs, Kuhn wants to be paid big bucks for allegedly being treated like cow dung ... and she's seeking at least $2.5 million in damages from Howard and Beth.

Kuhn says she wants the big payday because of the toxic work atmosphere she says she endured during her time working for them. She also claims the confidentiality agreements she signed with Howard and Beth are unenforceable, so she should be allowed to speak freely about her employment.

As we reported ... Kuhn says she was first employed by Howard as his office manager in 2022 before becoming his executive assistant two years later and moving into the Southampton home in 2024.

Kuhn said Beth appointed her to manage the mansion's staff and tasked her with scheduling, completing payroll, and managing general household operations ... like Beth's at-home cat rescue and fostering operation.

But Kuhn says her experience at the mansion was a nightmare, claiming it was a hostile work environment with immense pressures created by Beth's organization.