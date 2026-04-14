Lisa Rinna Vacay Thirst Traps & Side Boob Snaps ... Sexy at 62!

Lisa Rinna may have hung up her diamond, but she's shining bright and owning her sexy physique at 62 ...

The former BH Housewife kept it on brand, proudly showing off her body to her followers on her recent tropical getaway.

In one of the serene shots, Lisa flaunts a red-and-blue 2-piece … and switches things up with a side-boob-baring 'suit in another ...

Of course, Harry Hamlin dropped in for his hot wife's latest IG carousel!