Sergio Garcia Apologizes For Masters Meltdown
Sergio Garcia Apologizes For Masters Meltdown ... No Place In Our Game!!!
Golf star Sergio Garcia is breaking his silence after smashing his driver at the Masters on Sunday ... saying actions like that have no place in the sport -- especially at Augusta.
Garcia -- who won a green jacket in 2017 -- went to social media to share his regret ... writing, "I want to apologize for my actions on Sunday at The Masters tournament."
A whole series of events from Sergio Garcia earlier on Sunday at the Masters 😳
😬 Slams his driver in frustration
😬 Breaks his driver against a cooler
😅 Carries Jon Rahm's bag while Rahm's caddie tends to a bunker pic.twitter.com/he09pvWuv8 @espn
"I respect and value everything that The Masters and Augusta National Golf Club is to Golf. I regret the way I acted and it has no place in our game. It doesn't reflect the respect and appreciation I have for The Masters, the patrons, tournament officials and golf fans around the world."
For those who didn't see it, the 46-year-old took his frustrations out on his equipment following his tee shot at No. 2 on Sunday ... which resulted in the first-ever code of conduct warning at the Masters.
Since he damaged his driver out of rage, he was not able to replace it ... and he finished his 72-hole outing 8 over par and a few strokes from last place.
While the act resulted in a ton of backlash, his non-apology after the round had folks even more outraged ... especially since Augusta is considered sacred in golf.
“Obviously not super proud of it,” he said at the time, “but sometimes it happens.”