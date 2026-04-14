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'Tomb Raider' Production Resumes After Sophie Turner's Injury

Sophie Turner Back in Action on 'Tomb Raider' Show After Injury

By TMZ Staff
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The "Tomb Raider" series has been shut down for a couple of weeks after star Sophie Turner suffered an injury ... but TMZ has learned Lara Croft is back!

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... production on the highly anticipated Amazon series has resumed after a pause due to the actress getting injured. We hear the pause will not impact the production schedule.

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As we previously reported ... Sophie suffered an undisclosed injury -- and she was sidelined for a couple of weeks. We hear that although ST is doing several of her own stunts for the series, she was not hurt while on the clock.

With its star out, 'Tomb Raider' production had no choice but to shut down ... but we were told the crew was paid the entire time.

Who'd You Rather?! -- Part 3
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Who'd You Rather?! Launch Gallery
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In the video game adaptation, Sophie stars as adventurer and archaeologist Lara Croft -- alongside stars Jason Isaacs and Sigourney Weaver.

The upcoming series has been shooting in the UK and on location -- and is helmed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who serves as creator, writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner.

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