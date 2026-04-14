'Tomb Raider' Production Resumes After Sophie Turner's Injury

The "Tomb Raider" series has been shut down for a couple of weeks after star Sophie Turner suffered an injury ... but TMZ has learned Lara Croft is back!

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... production on the highly anticipated Amazon series has resumed after a pause due to the actress getting injured. We hear the pause will not impact the production schedule.

As we previously reported ... Sophie suffered an undisclosed injury -- and she was sidelined for a couple of weeks. We hear that although ST is doing several of her own stunts for the series, she was not hurt while on the clock.

With its star out, 'Tomb Raider' production had no choice but to shut down ... but we were told the crew was paid the entire time.

In the video game adaptation, Sophie stars as adventurer and archaeologist Lara Croft -- alongside stars Jason Isaacs and Sigourney Weaver.