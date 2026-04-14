Tyler Perry’s Accuser Mario Rodriguez Mocked in Court for Minor 'Madea' Role

One of the men suing Tyler Perry for alleged sexual assault was called out in court for his minor role in one of the director's 'Madea' films ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Mario Rodriguez -- who sued Tyler and the movie's distributor Lionsgate -- was dragged by the movie distributor in its effort to be dismissed from the suit.

In new docs, Lionsgate said Mario “spent less than a week playing ‘Frat Guy #10’" in Tyler’s film. The company said Mario admitted there was no misconduct during his time on set, noting Mario himself alleges the assault occurred at Perry's home.

Lionsgate says "now, tens years later, [Mario] is suing Lionsgate for negligent retention regarding alleged sexual advances [Tyler] allegedly made towards him at Tyler’s private residence (not on Lionsgate property or project; before filming occurred; and years after the shoot wrapped.” The film company says it is just a transparent ploy to keep the case out of federal court and wants the judge to dismiss the case against it.

As TMZ first reported, Mario, who appeared in "Boo! A Madea Halloween", claimed in court docs that Tyler made unwanted sexual advances on him. He demanded $77 million in damages.

According to court docs, the two met in 2015 at the gym, which led to Tyler giving him the role in the film.

The famed director scoffed at the claims, saying Mario’s allegations have “no basis in fact or law.” Tyler alleged that Mario kept asking for financial help for everything from his car, apartment, and medical bills.