Naked 'Green Goddesses' Roam NYC, Battle Jimmy Fallon in Webby Awards Vote

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Jane Velez-Mitchell is running an eye-popping campaign for one of her TV shows to win a Webby Award ... so, Jimmy Fallon might wanna look out for a couple of naked women fighting for animal-rights.

The founder of the UnchainedTV streaming platform -- who used to host her own show on HLN -- joined us Wednesday on "TMZ Live," and told us why her network's original reality series, "Green Goddesses Take New York," deserves to take home some hardware.

As Jane explains, the show profiles a couple actresses/animal-rights activists raising havoc in NYC to protest on behalf of animals ... they have to go to great lengths for media coverage, so they strip down almost naked and get arrested.

Jane says the goddesses, Justina Adorno and Jamie Logan, got busted at Grand Central Station during a dairy milk protest ... and she schools folks on the dairy biz.