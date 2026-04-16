'Baywatch' Star David Charvet Denies Fleeing Scene After Mowing Down Neighbor's Dog

Update

1:47 PM PT -- Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that David Charvet has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing.

David Charvet has spoken out after he was accused of running over a neighbor's dog early Thursday morning ... and has a much different story from his accuser.

In a statement from his rep, the OG "Baywatch" star tells TMZ he is "a responsible dog owner who would never intentionally harm an animal," and even provided a play-by-play of how he saw things go down.

He says he was driving through his Malibu neighborhood in low-light conditions around 5:30 this morning when he encountered a neighbor walking 3 dogs off leash in the middle of the street. He claims he slowed down and even moved to the side to pass the group safely, and that's when "one of the dogs moved under the vehicle."

David tells TMZ he immediately stopped, called 911, and remained at the scene until authorities arrived ... adding he "fully cooperated with the investigation and made himself available for any further help." He notes his "thoughts are with the family who lost their dog."

We told you all about the sad situation this morning -- Vera Errico told TMZ she was walking her 3 dogs -- all on leashes -- in the gated community when David drove along in his pickup truck and hit Sunday, her 11-year-old white English Labrador.

She had a wildly different story for us, claiming the actor did not even hesitate and kept on rolling down the street ... but conceded she thought he eventually called the cops.

Vera and her husband say they rushed Sunday to the vet, where they had to put the animal down.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ David did alert police just after whacking the pup with his truck, and therefore, they do not consider the incident a hit-and-run.

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Vera told police her dogs were on a leash, while David claimed to the authorities they were not.