'Baywatch' Star David Charvet Accused of Hit-and-Run After Striking And Killing Dog

"Baywatch" OG star David Charvet struck and killed a dog Thursday morning ... TMZ has learned.

Vera Errico tells us, just before 6 AM, she was walking her 3 dogs -- all on leashes -- in a gated Malibu community, when Charvet came along in his pickup truck.

Vera says Charvet didn't stop after hitting the dog ... rather, she says he drove outside the gated community and she believes he then called the police -- something a driver is required to do if involved in an accident that results in injury or property damage.

She says his truck struck Sunday, her 11-year-old white English Labrador. She and her husband rushed Sunday to the vet, where the animal was euthanized.

Vera and her husband are on the way to the L.A. County Sheriff's Office to file a police report -- for hit-and-run.