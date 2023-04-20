'Baywatch' Star David Charvet Named As Suspect In Criminal Threats Report

David Charvet, known as Matt Brody on "Baywatch" and Craig Field on "Melrose Place," is being investigated for allegedly making criminal threats ... after an apparent blowout with his ex-GF.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the actor's a suspect in a recent criminal threats report made by ex-girlfriend Katie Boskovich. We're told the 2 recently called it quits but got into a heated discussion last week, arguing about each other's lifestyles.

We're told Boskovich claimed at one point in the argument, David said that this won't end well for her -- which apparently made her fearful. She filed a police report and now the LAPD is investigating the incident.

We're told this will probably land in the prosecutor's office once the investigation wraps and they'll make a decision on whether to file a case or not.

TMZ broke the story, David and his ex-wife Brooke Burke finalized their divorce in 2020, agreeing to a 50/50 split of physical and legal custody of their kids. We also saw David packing on some PDA with another woman in St. Barts about a year before getting divorced.