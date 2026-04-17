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D4vd Booked Into L.A. County Jail After Arrest for Allegedly Murdering Celeste Rivas

D4vd Thrown Into The Slammer ... After Alleged Celeste Slaying

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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D4vd has officially traded in his luxury Hollywood Hills home for an ugly jail cell.

The 21-year-old singer was booked into the L.A. County Jail at 10:12 p.m. Thursday after LAPD detectives arrested him on suspicion of murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas, according to authorities. D4vd is being held without bail.

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TMZ.com

Members of LAPD's elite robbery homicide unit showed up at D4vd's Hollywood abode Thursday afternoon and escorted him outside to police vehicles.

TMZ obtained a video showing D4vd being handcuffed while surrounded by cops before he was taken to the pokey.

cops still at d4vd’s house tmz wm
TMZ.com

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said they "will review the facts and evidence to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to file charges."

D4vd's attorneys, Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski and Regina Peter, told TMZ ... "the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death."

d4vd Through The Years
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d4vd Through The Years Launch Gallery
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The lawyers also said there's "no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed." They vowed to "vigorously defend David’s innocence."

As we reported, Rivas' body was found chopped up inside D4vd's Tesla on September 8, 2025, after the car had been impounded. Cops were called to Hollywood Tow when her decomposing corpse started to smell, discovering her remains inside the trunk. Police have not disclosed a motive.