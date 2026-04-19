Charlize Theron Opens Up About the Night Her Mother Killed Her Father

Charlize Theron is pulling back the curtain on one of the most chilling moments of her life -- and it’s straight out of a movie -- except it was all too real.

The Oscar winner was brutally honest in a new New York Times interview, revisiting the night her mom shot and killed her father -- and the details are intense. According to the sit-down, Theron says her dad came home drunk and raging -- blasting his way into their house and making his intention clear.

“He was going to kill us," Theron said.

Theron, who was just 15 at the time, says she and her mom were literally bracing a bedroom door with their bodies as bullets tore through it -- somehow missing them. That’s when her mother grabbed a gun and fired back -- killing him in what was later ruled self-defense.

But here’s the twist ... Charlize isn’t living in fear or trauma today. She says she’s "not haunted" by what happened anymore and is choosing to speak out now to help others who’ve lived through domestic violence feel less alone.

And while the story sounds like something ripped from a thriller, Charlize makes it clear it was a real-life turning point ... one that shaped how she sees strength, survival and even the roles she takes on today. She’s long been drawn to fierce, battle-tested characters, and it’s hard not to connect the dots … that instinct to fight, endure and push forward was forged long before Hollywood ever came calling.

The interview also shows a different side of the action star -- more reflective, even emotional -- as she talks about how that night shaped her, her bond with her mom and her outlook on life. Instead of letting it define her, she’s using it as fuel ... both personally and in her advocacy work.