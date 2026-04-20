Kaia Gerber Hits the Ocean in Bikini With Boyfriend Lewis Pullman in Mexico
Kaia Gerber Bikini Beach Date With Lewis Pullman!!!
Published
Kaia Gerber and her boyfriend Lewis Pullman have been turning up the heat, hitting the beach for some very needed quality time together.
Check out the pics -- the supermodel was showing off her statuesque frame in a teeny-tiny bikini, linking up with Lewis for a hand-in-hand dip in the ocean during their Mexican getaway over the weekend.
These two were basically glued together ... taking a breather from their hectic schedules to soak up the sun and swap some low-key chatter.
With the pair looking so damn fine, it's no shock they found their way to each other just over a year ago -- and from the looks of it, we’ll be seeing plenty more of them!