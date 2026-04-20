Kaia Gerber Hits the Ocean in Bikini With Boyfriend Lewis Pullman in Mexico

Kaia Gerber and her boyfriend Lewis Pullman have been turning up the heat, hitting the beach for some very needed quality time together.

Check out the pics -- the supermodel was showing off her statuesque frame in a teeny-tiny bikini, linking up with Lewis for a hand-in-hand dip in the ocean during their Mexican getaway over the weekend.

These two were basically glued together ... taking a breather from their hectic schedules to soak up the sun and swap some low-key chatter.