Virginia Senator Mark Warner’s Daughter Madison Dies, Family Heartbroken

Senator Mark Warner is dealing with an unimaginable loss … his daughter, Madison Warner, has died at just 36 after a long and difficult health battle.

The Virginia Democrat and his wife, Lisa Collis, shared the heartbreaking news Monday morning ... revealing Madison passed away following a “decades-long” fight with juvenile diabetes and other serious health issues.

In an emotional statement, the couple didn’t hold back their grief, saying they’re “heartbroken beyond words” over the loss of their daughter -- who they say brought constant joy into their lives.

“She filled our lives with love and laughter, and her absence leaves an immeasurable void,” the statement reads.

Madison’s struggle with juvenile diabetes spanned most of her life. JD can lead to severe complications over time, making her fight a long and painful one behind the scenes ... even as her father remained a major figure in Washington. He served as the governor of Virginia from 2002 to 2006 before making his way into the Senate.

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The family is leaning on loved ones as they process the devastating loss, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support during what they describe as an incredibly difficult time.

They’re also asking for privacy as they mourn.

Warner -- a longtime political heavyweight who’s served in the Senate since 2009 -- has largely kept his family life out of the spotlight, making this personal tragedy all the more sobering as it comes into public view.

A life cut short ... and a family left grieving a loss they say can’t be measured.