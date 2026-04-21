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'How To Train Your Dragon 2' Crew Member Loses Fingers in Production Accident

'How to Train Your Dragon 2' Crew Member Loses Fingers in Gruesome Accident

By TMZ Staff
Published
how-to-train-your-dragon-alamy-1
Alamy

Universal’s live-action "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has hit a rough patch before cameras even finish rolling ... 'cause a crew member just lost multiple fingers in a brutal accident during production.

A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ ... a special-effects tech working at the UK's Sky Studios Elstree severed multiple fingers on one hand earlier this month during an incident involving a saw in a workshop tied to production.

Doctors tried to save the severed digits, but they couldn’t be reattached, despite surgery.

Sky-Studios-Elstree-1
Sky Studios Elstree

Details around exactly how it happened are still unclear ... but it’s a seriously grim start for a major studio project.

The film’s being directed by Dean DeBlois -- who helmed the original animated franchise -- with this live-action version slated to drop June 11, 2027 ... after kicking off filming at Sky Studios Elstree back in February.

We reached out to Universal -- so far, no word back.

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