Will Ferrell Temporarily Sidelined From Netflix Filming After Minor Injury Off Set

Will Ferrell is taking a brief breather from his new Netflix golf comedy ... 'cause a minor injury has put him on the sidelines ... TMZ has learned.

Production sources tell TMZ ... the actor recently suffered an injury off set, and while it wasn't serious, it was enough to keep him from filming scenes scheduled this week at the Bicycle Casino just outside Los Angeles.

It's unclear exactly how or where Will got hurt, but we're told the issue made it impossible for him to shoot the planned material safely or comfortably this week. Producers have temporarily rearranged the schedule while he recovers.

The good news ... we're told the injury is minor, and the expectation is that Will will be back on set very soon, once he's cleared to return.

The 10-episode, untitled Netflix series centers on Lonnie "The Hawk" Hawkins, a fictional golf legend played by Ferrell, whose larger-than-life personality drives much of the comedy.