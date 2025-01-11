Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Will Ferrell Says He Went to Kings Game as Buddy the Elf to 'Stir It Up'

Will Ferrell Son of a Nutcracker, I Had to Put 'Elf' Costume on ... I Like to Do Weird Stuff!!!

NOT THE BUDDY I REMEMBER
New Heights

Smiling might be Buddy the Elf's favorite ... but, Will Ferrell's is to keep people guessing -- 'cause he says he dressed up as the iconic character just to stir things up!

The actor stopped by "New Heights" -- Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast -- and, they asked him about his recent appearance at an LA Kings game that drove the internet into a frenzy ... where he arrived as Buddy who had fallen on hard times.

Will explains the idea came to him a week or so before the game ... and, he basically bought the costume and dressed up on a whim -- doing it more to amuse himself than anything else.

Ferrell is a season ticketholder -- with seats right on the glass at Crypto.com Arena ... and, he thought people would get a kick out of it.

Will says he was surprised about how big the moment became ... noting many people online seemed to think he was promoting something -- even though he just thought it'd be funny. So, don't expect a dark "Elf" sequel next Christmas!

Ferrell ends the clip by explaining, "Occasionally, I just like to do weird things like that just to stir it up."

Bottom line ... Will Ferrell's not a cotton-headed ninny muggins -- but, he's always looking to make people laugh!

