Will Ferrell Says He Went to Kings Game as Buddy the Elf to 'Stir It Up'

Smiling might be Buddy the Elf's favorite ... but, Will Ferrell's is to keep people guessing -- 'cause he says he dressed up as the iconic character just to stir things up!

The actor stopped by "New Heights" -- Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast -- and, they asked him about his recent appearance at an LA Kings game that drove the internet into a frenzy ... where he arrived as Buddy who had fallen on hard times.

Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf at the @LAKings game pic.twitter.com/wQFnsbZBYM — Nick Scurfield (@NickScurfield) December 30, 2024 @NickScurfield

Will explains the idea came to him a week or so before the game ... and, he basically bought the costume and dressed up on a whim -- doing it more to amuse himself than anything else.

Ferrell is a season ticketholder -- with seats right on the glass at Crypto.com Arena ... and, he thought people would get a kick out of it.

Will says he was surprised about how big the moment became ... noting many people online seemed to think he was promoting something -- even though he just thought it'd be funny. So, don't expect a dark "Elf" sequel next Christmas!

Ferrell ends the clip by explaining, "Occasionally, I just like to do weird things like that just to stir it up."