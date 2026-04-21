Rep. James Comer Says Missing Scientists Not Alien-Related, Still a Security Risk

Rep. James Comer is telling people not to worry about aliens snatching up American scientists, because he says hostile foreign nations are more likely to blame. Great!

The reality is nearly a dozen scientists with knowledge of America's nuclear and/or space programs have either died or gone missing since 2022 ... and House Oversight Committee Chairman joined us Tuesday on "TMZ Live" to talk about government investigations into the mystery.

Comer makes it clear he doesn't think aliens are beaming up scientists to learn about humanity's weaknesses -- as some are theorizing online -- though he knows some of his colleagues think otherwise.

Instead, the Congressman from Kentucky says it's more likely the usual suspects are involved ... Russian, Iranian or Chinese agents who want info on the USA's nuclear capabilities.

ICYMI ... the mystery surrounding 11 scientists is now on the radar of the FBI, and even President Trump was briefed on it last week.

The incidents include people like Monica Reza, an aerospace engineer who went missing while hiking in L.A. last year ... to William Neil McCasland, a retired Air Force major general who hasn't been seen since walking out of his home on February 27.

Comer says all these disappearances and deaths stacked together seem fishy ... which is why Congress is investigating. He worries problems like interagency communication might be hiding the truth from Americans.

He says Congress also doesn't trust the Executive Branch to be forthcoming when it comes to classified files, Comer adds ... citing difficulties with both the Biden and Trump administrations when it came to sensitive materials.