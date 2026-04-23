Trump DHS Official Reportedly Bilked 'Sugar Daddy' Out of $40K

A Trump administration counterterrorism official has reportedly been put on ice after she allegedly scammed her ex-boyfriend out of $40,000 during their 3-month romance.

Julia Varvaro was placed on administrative leave from the Department of Homeland Security and removed from her lofty position as a Deputy Assistant Secretary, according to a DHS statement.

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Her ex-lover — identified only as Robert B. — filed a DHS complaint, saying he spent $30,000 to $40,000 to take Varvaro on lavish vacations and shower her with expensive jewelry, the Daily Mail reports.

In the complaint, Robert B. said he wasn't seeking a "sugar daddy/prostitution relationship" with Varvaro, but that's apparently all he got.

He said Varvaro “told me directly that the $40,000 worth of jewelry on her wrists and ears are all trophies from her sugar daddies.” Robert B. believes Varvaro is "under financial stress and that her actions pose a security risk.”