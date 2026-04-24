Houston Police Fire Cop in Racist Rant Video, Chief Calls Conduct 'Unacceptable'

The Houston cop at the center of a viral racist rant video is officially off the force ... because the department says her behavior was beyond the pale.

The Houston Police Department announced Friday it has terminated Officer Ashley Gonzalez ... saying in a statement she is "no longer an employee of the department" following an internal investigation into the shocking viral clip.

According to HPD, Gonzalez was immediately relieved of duty once the department became aware of the video ... and officials say they moved "as fast as legally possible" under state civil service laws to complete the investigation.

Police Chief J. Noe Diaz, Jr. didn’t mince words either ... calling Gonzalez's conduct "abhorrent, disgusting, and entirely unacceptable."

He added, "It is deeply disturbing and has no place in law enforcement or in our community."

As we previously reported, Gonzalez went viral after appearing in a social media video where she described nearly having her wallet stolen and repeatedly used the n-word while recounting the alleged incident.

Play video content Video: Houston Police Officer Fired After Viral Alleged Racist Rant Video Instagram/@ashley.gnz

In the clip, the woman -- reportedly Gonzalez -- claimed the person who tried to snatch her wallet was Black and said, "Y'all don't know how good it felt to say n***** out loud. Oh my God, I felt like I was back in the Marine Corps."

She also made several other inflammatory comments about slavery and racial discrimination while repeatedly using racial slurs.