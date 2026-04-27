Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah Have Heated Tiff During Dinner Date, On Video

Play video content Video: Al Pacino Argues with Noor Alfallah After Dinner Date BACKGRID

Al Pacino and his baby mama, Noor Alfallah, stepped out for a fancy dinner -- but the night wrapped with a pretty awkward tiff ... and yep, it’s all on camera.

Things looked smooth as they left E Baldi in Beverly Hills over the weekend -- all smiles at first -- until Noor tried to peek at something on Al’s phone ... and he quickly yanked it away from her.

That didn’t go down well. Noor immediately turned on her heel and stormed to the car, clearly annoyed and muttering about "respecting her."

Al, meanwhile, didn’t seem to clock just how much he’d rattled her -- 'cause when he got to the other side of the car, he hit her with a "you forgot about me!"

The pair -- who share young son Roman -- have had their fair share of ups and downs ... and judging by this, the bickering’s still very much alive.