Jeff Beacher Launching Michael Jackson Lookalike Contest, World's Biggest
Jeff Beacher World's Biggest MJ Lookalike Contest ... This Is It, Hollywood!!!
Jeff Beacher is hyping Hollywood for his famed "Beacher's Madhouse" shows coming up next weekend by delivering the world's biggest Michael Jackson lookalike contest.
We caught up with the self-described, modern-day P.T. Barnum as he left Craig's Tuesday night with a few friends ... including an MJ impersonator and Amazon Ashley. More on their wild Corvette adventure in a moment, but first Jeff broke down his MJ plans.
He told us he's planning on turning Hollywood Boulevard into a Michael madhouse this Halloween ... that's when he'll hold the finale of a lookalike competition so massive the Guinness Book of World Records will be there.
While October's a ways off ... Jeff tells us the first qualifying round is happening next Thursday at Beacher's Madhouse at the Hollywood Roosevelt -- and the timing is pretty damn on-point with the success of the "Michael" biopic.
If that's not a big enough spectacle, check out the scene as Beacher and co. pulled away from the valet last night!
Ashley -- who ya might recognize from her days on tour with Miley Cyrus -- was not a good fit for Jeff's classic 2-seater Corvette. It's a true ride or die moment!
Anyway, check out the video for Jeff's plans to rally millions of Michaels for the biggest MJ tribute event of all time.