Jeff Beacher Launching Michael Jackson Lookalike Contest, World's Biggest

Play video content Video: Jeff Beacher Launching Michael Jackson Lookalike Contest TMZ.com

Jeff Beacher is hyping Hollywood for his famed "Beacher's Madhouse" shows coming up next weekend by delivering the world's biggest Michael Jackson lookalike contest.

We caught up with the self-described, modern-day P.T. Barnum as he left Craig's Tuesday night with a few friends ... including an MJ impersonator and Amazon Ashley. More on their wild Corvette adventure in a moment, but first Jeff broke down his MJ plans.

He told us he's planning on turning Hollywood Boulevard into a Michael madhouse this Halloween ... that's when he'll hold the finale of a lookalike competition so massive the Guinness Book of World Records will be there.

While October's a ways off ... Jeff tells us the first qualifying round is happening next Thursday at Beacher's Madhouse at the Hollywood Roosevelt -- and the timing is pretty damn on-point with the success of the "Michael" biopic.

Play video content Video: Jeff Beacher Drives Off with Michael Jackson Impersonator TMZ.com

If that's not a big enough spectacle, check out the scene as Beacher and co. pulled away from the valet last night!

Ashley -- who ya might recognize from her days on tour with Miley Cyrus -- was not a good fit for Jeff's classic 2-seater Corvette. It's a true ride or die moment!