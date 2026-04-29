Senator Katie Britt To Go on D.C. Date with Jacob!!!

Play video content Video: Jacob Scores Date with Katie Britt TMZ.com

Our own Jacob is both bold and beautiful, because with a new haircut, he mustered the courage to ask a United States Senator out on a date ... well, sort of.

Jacob ran into Senator Katie Britt Wednesday near her office, and she actually came a runnin' ... because the two have history. Jacob tweeted Tuesday, asking if anyone had a recommendation for a barber, and Senator Britt stepped up and recommended the Senate barbershop.

Jacob went and got a Congressional styling and then ran into Senator Britt, who was more than impressed. She requested a pirouette, so Jacob happily obliged.

Jacob's been tweeting about restaurants and other joints in town, and turns out, even though he's only been in D.C. for 2 1/2 weeks, his knowledge base is deeper than the Senate-bound Britt. So he asked her out on a date to hit the town looking for the best chow, and Katie accepted!

Hold your roll ... it's just for fun. Britt is married to former professional football player Wesley Britt ... and he's like 8 feet tall.