‘Owning Manhattan' Jade Shenker Fought Dad's Guardian Over Home Before Death

"Owning Manhattan" star Jade Shenker was fighting over her father's finances months before his death ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Jade took issue with the guardian, Bonnie Stevens, refusing to provide her with certain financial documents related to her dad's home in New York.

The guardian claimed Jade was not entitled to all the information she was seeking, but the reality star insisted she had a right to get the info and to participate in her dad's guardianship case.

The guardianship was put in place in 2022 ... but Marc Shenker did not die until April 12, 2026.

In court docs filed months before his death, Jade was fighting the guardian's attempt to get authorization to sell her dad's New York home, arguing that the guardian's "mismanagement of the property and failure to properly seek refinancing options created the very circumstances the guardian now claims necessitate the property's sale."

Jade believed a refinance could cover all expenses for her dad, while the guardian was seeking to sell to cover Marc's expenses and the professional fees for the guardianship.

In the end, the guardian said she planned to refinance due to the delays caused by Jade.

As TMZ first reported, Jade has issues with the preliminary findings issued by authorities regarding her father's death, which was ruled natural.