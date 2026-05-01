Courtney Stodden Shares Bloody Video After Banging Her Head in Public

Play video content Video: Courtney Stodden Shares Bloody Video After Gruesome Head Injury

Courtney Stodden has a warning for people wanting to try Elle Woods' signature bend and snap move -- don't do it, or you might end up with a bloody head wound like hers!

The media personality and model hopped on Instagram late Thursday night to warn fans about the move after she dropped her phone and slammed her head into the edge of a counter while trying to pick it up. She says she hit the counter so hard, she split her head right open.

She posted the video after the incident ... clearly upset as dried blood was visible on her head and chest.

In the caption, Courtney said she ended up getting her head glued shut at the emergency room, but was fine overall. She was being driven away from the unknown spot when she filmed her vid ... posting a cautionary tale.