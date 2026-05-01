Jorge Masvidal Explains Why Chael Sonnen Is Beefing With Him

Play video content Video: Jorge Masvidal Breaks Down His Dispute With Chael Sonnen TMZSports.com

Jorge Masvidal is pulling back the curtain on his beef with Chael Sonnen, telling TMZ Sports why the two MMA stars have been publicly feuding.

"I was just minding my business, and I see this guy is dedicating his podcast to me, 10-minute bits," Gambred told Babcock this week.

"And then I found out through the grapevine, because I got this job at Deep Waters MMA on Paramount, it's me, Dustin Poirier, Din Thomas, and Chris Weidman hosting this show every day live, great plug, but Chael's bitch ass had applied for it."

Masvidal says Sonnen didn't get the job, despite trying to butter up the powers that be, explaining, "[Chael] showed up with coffee, flowers, chocolate for all the producers, kissing ass."

"But guess what, they told his ass we don't need you or want you here. Bam, he found out I'm the one who took that spot, he's got all types of venom coming out of his mouth."

"Chael, it's not my mouth you suck. Don't anybody wanna hear these made-up stories."

Of course, Masvidal and Sonnen have been going back and forth for over a week, and things have gotten intense. They've beefed about fighting, their weight, and a bunch more.

In fact, Jorge talked to us about fighting Chael in his Gamebred Fighting promotion ... a scrap he says would actually make the Bad Guy a ton of money.

Speaking of Masvidal's promotion, he has a big event in his hometown of Miami Friday night ... a fight card featuring MMA legend, Yoel Romero.