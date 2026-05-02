‘Dance Moms’ Star Kalani Goldman Buys New Dance Studio in Arizona

"Dance Moms" alum Kalani Goldman is making a major move off-screen ... she’s officially opening her own dance studio.

Kalani recently signed a lease on April 19 and tells TMZ she chose a spot in North Scottsdale, close to where she grew up -- right near the intersection of Thunderbird and Scottsdale Road -- saying the location just “felt right” as she looks to build the next generation of dancers.

The space is no small operation either ... Kalani says the studio clocks in at about 3,500 square feet and includes three separate rooms for classes and training.

As for the vibe, she’s going for something a little softer than your typical high-intensity studio. Kalani says the interior will have a light, airy, almost dreamy feel, with creams and browns dominating the palette and burgundy serving as a pop color.

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More importantly, she wants the space to feel like home. Kalani tells us dancers often spend more time in the studio than anywhere else, so creating a safe, welcoming environment is a top priority.

The studio will offer classes for everyone from toddlers to adults, including a pre-professional competition team. Kalani says she’s aiming to have everything up and running for the 2026–2027 season.