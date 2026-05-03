Rick Fox Offers Fake Apology For Physical Altercation in Bahamas

Sorry The Enforcer in Me Came Out ... NOT!!!

Rick Fox is offering an apology ... to absolutely nobody!

The former basketball star -- who is running for political office down in The Bahamas -- spoke at a political rally on Sunday ... and, he seemed to be offering a mea culpa for his role in a physical altercation earlier this week.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He starts out by apologizing to his family ... in case they're only meeting the enforcer -- a role Fox often played on the basketball court -- for the first time.

Fox then apologizes to his team ... for not being as quick as he used to be -- before finishing it up by apologizing to rival political party Progressive Liberal Party for not a damn thing.

So, more of a sorry, not sorry than a real "my bad."

Play video content Video: Rick Fox Gets Into Scuffle at Campaign Event, Says He Was Threatened James Julmis

As you know ... Fox lunged at a dude he claims hurled death threats at his campaign manager. in shocking video shared to social media earlier this week.

Fox told us, "The opposition party that is in power are notorious for victimizing and bullying Bahamians" ... but, he's been standing up to them down in the island nation.

He added, "I stood up to the bully no different than my basketball career when I was the enforcer. Someone threatens a teammate's life or threatens my life, I will defend to the death if necessary."