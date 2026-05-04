'The View' Alyssa Farah Griffin's 2-Month-Old Baby Had Major Surgery, Was in ICU

Health scare for "The View" host Alyssa Farah Griffin's family ... she says her 2-month-old child ended up in the ICU needing a major surgical procedure.

The daytime host revealed her baby's health emergency Monday on "The View" podcast ... saying her son needed a "major operation" and spent the weekend in the intensive care unit.

Alyssa says she and her husband, Justin Griffin, were by their son's side as he went under the knife ... and it sounds like the recovery is going well.

While Alyssa did not go into details about what kind of surgery her baby boy needed, she said ... "To watch a baby be helpless, but also have to entrust him into someone else's hands was like ... it took every amount of strength that I have just to get through it all."