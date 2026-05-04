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'The View' Alyssa Farah Griffin's 2-Month-Old Baby Had Major Surgery, Was in ICU

'The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Newborn Had Major Surgery, ICU Stay

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Health scare for "The View" host Alyssa Farah Griffin's family ... she says her 2-month-old child ended up in the ICU needing a major surgical procedure.

The daytime host revealed her baby's health emergency Monday on "The View" podcast ... saying her son needed a "major operation" and spent the weekend in the intensive care unit.

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Alyssa says she and her husband, Justin Griffin, were by their son's side as he went under the knife ... and it sounds like the recovery is going well.

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While Alyssa did not go into details about what kind of surgery her baby boy needed, she said ... "To watch a baby be helpless, but also have to entrust him into someone else's hands was like ... it took every amount of strength that I have just to get through it all."

Alyssa just gave birth to Justin Jr. in February.

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