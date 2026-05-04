Monster Truck Slams Into Crowd, Killing 3 and Injuring Dozens, on Video

Play video content Video: Monster Truck Crashes into Crowd, Killing Three Jam Press

A monster truck stunt turned into a full-blown nightmare in Colombia after a driver lost control and slammed straight into a crowd ... leaving multiple people dead and dozens more hurt.

Check out the shocking video .... it shows fans lined up behind a barrier, watching the high-flying tricks … when the truck suddenly surges forward mid-performance and barrels into spectators.

The energy goes from hype to horror in seconds -- people scatter, some diving out of the way as the massive vehicle plows through the crowd in Popayán, Colombia.

Authorities say at least three people were killed and around 40 others were injured during the outdoor motorsport event Sunday. Victims were rushed to nearby hospitals as emergency crews flooded the scene.

Popayán Mayor Juan Carlos Muñoz didn’t hold back ... calling it "a deeply painful day" for the city … adding officials are now working to figure out exactly what went wrong.

Early signs point to a possible mechanical failure. Local police say the truck may have accelerated uncontrollably after the brakes failed -- a terrifying scenario in the middle of a live stunt.

Cauca Governor Octavio Guzmán said firefighters, ambulances and medical teams were quickly deployed to handle the aftermath.

The event -- billed as "Popayán Monster Truck 2026" and also featuring BMX and motocross stunts -- was meant to be a high-energy showcase … but it ended in tragedy.