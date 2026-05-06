Rival Female Dance Crews Escalate Into Full Brawl on Concert Stage, on Video

Play video content Video: Rival Dance Crews Descend Into Violent On-Stage Brawl Jam Press

Things got straight-up "You Got Served" meets WWE at a concert in Mexico ... 'cause two rival dance crews turned the stage into a full-blown battleground!

Check out the chaos -- a performance at a concert for popular Mexican group Su Majestad La Brissa at Corner Sport Arena in Chihuahua went completely off the rails when tensions between dancers exploded into a vicious onstage brawl.

Hair was yanked, punches were thrown, and performers were scrapping in front of stunned fans ... while the band awkwardly kept playing through the madness.

The April 25 fight reportedly involved members of independent dance troupes Las Chicas Doradas and Las Bandidas -- but things spiraled fast, with more performers jumping into the melee before security rushed the stage and finally shut it all down.

Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported ... and the dancers involved were booted from the venue before the concert eventually resumed.