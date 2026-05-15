White House Overrun by Huge Swarm of Bees, Video Shows

Call it a sting operation ... because a massive swarm of bees descended on the White House grounds Friday.

Thousands of bees reportedly swarmed the White House Press Corps' "Pebble Beach" media area after setting up a hive in a nearby tree ... creating a massive buzzing cloud over the North Lawn.

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The swarming bee tornado also took over part of the North Lawn driveway ... sending reporters and staffers scrambling while clouds of bees buzzed through the air just steps from the West Wing.

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Video from the scene shows the buzzers in massive numbers around the media setup area ... making it look less like a normal day covering politics and more like Mother Nature had called a surprise press conference.