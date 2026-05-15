MAGA Influencer, Banker Boyfriend Charged in Alleged Racist London Assault

MAGA influencer Melissa Rein Lively and her banker boyfriend are facing criminal charges overseas ... after authorities say they were involved in an allegedly racist confrontation inside a London subway station.

Lively -- who runs the "anti-woke" firm America First PR and once claimed she was close to becoming President Donald Trump's press secretary -- was charged with assault Friday following the October incident ... while her boyfriend, Philipp Ostermann, was hit with two racially aggravated public order charges and an additional public order offense.

Cops say the whole thing went down when the couple allegedly collided with a stroller being pushed by a woman entering the station with her family and two young children.

According to The Independent, things escalated fast ... with Ostermann allegedly yelling racist slurs before pulling out what officers described as pepper spray and spraying it toward the family -- pepper spray is illegal in the UK.

Authorities claim Lively also got physical during the confrontation ... allegedly grabbing one woman by the hair while shouting abuse and making lewd gestures before the pair left the station.

Lively has built an online following around her pro-Trump image and "MAGA makeover" aesthetic -- once bragging that her clients "own half of Palm Beach" while campaigning for a role in Trump's White House. Ostermann works at a German investment firm.