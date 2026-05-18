Anna Delvey Working on Memoir and Coinciding Documentary

Anna Delvey is telling her story her way ... because TMZ has learned the infamous fake heiress is putting together a memoir and companion documentary chronicling her past, present and beyond.

Anna tells TMZ her projects will cover a broad timeline of her life -- starting much before her "Fake Heiress" scandal to her time on "Dancing with the Stars" and her experience hunkering down in NYC under house arrest amid her ongoing U.S. immigration proceedings regarding her visa status.

She hopes this memoir will give viewers a fresh perspective on who she is and everything she's working toward, explaining ... "There’s this assumption that life freezes at the moment the internet decides who you are, but in reality you still have to keep evolving while everyone else keeps projecting an outdated version of you onto the screen."

Anna -- whose last name is actually Sorokin -- is hard at work on her memoir, telling us there's a "significant part" already developed. She says she's intentional about not making it "another 'crime story' packaged for entertainment" -- she says she explores complicated themes, including "media, perception, ambition, reputation and the economics of attention."

If it does make it to the big screen -- which is the goal -- Anna says she would love for someone like Jennifer Lawrence to portray her. We'll have to ring her up to see if she's available!

Anna, as you know, fascinated the world after she was convicted of multiple felony charges -- including grand larceny -- after she was accused of stealing more than $200,000 from banks, luxury hotels, and individuals who thought she was a wealthy German heiress. Her story has been widely publicized, most notoriously being the subject of the 2022 Netflix doc, "Inventing Anna."

She has become a star herself -- even landing a recent ad with Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Home Delivery service. But, she says she's not on a path to becoming the next "it-girl" influencer. Instead, she teases she's currently "working on an exciting venture of [her] own," adding she's interested in building intellectual property and creative platforms rather than simply being the face of such things.