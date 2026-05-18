Teddi Mellencamp Reveals New Romance After Edwin Arroyave Divorce

Play video content Video: Teddi Mellencamp iHeart Radio / Two T's In A Pod

Teddi Mellencamp's got a new cowboy in her corner and she says the romance has her feeling like a teenager all over again.

On the latest episode of iHeartRadio's "Two Ts In A Pod," the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star revealed she met a new guy after switching her Hinge location to San Antonio, Texas ... where she connected with what she called a "nice country boy."

Teddi says the mystery man is so sweet, has kids of his own and actually puts in effort ... something she says opened her eyes after what she described as "groundhog dating" with another recent fling.

According to Teddi, the two spend hours on the phone every night, sometimes talking for two straight hours like lovestruck teens. She also admitted this is the first time she's dated a "manly man," joking that he literally swept her off her feet when he picked her up during a kiss.

The budding romance comes after Teddi filed for divorce in November 2024 from Edwin Arroyave following 13 years of marriage ... citing irreconcilable differences and seeking primary custody of their three children.

During the podcast, cohost Tamra Judge also told Teddi that fans had spotted Edwin at Nobu with his new girlfriend. Teddi said she was flooded with photos of the outing and joked she wished people had been "this diligent" while they were still together. Still, Teddi admitted seeing the pics hit hard, saying it made her realize "it's really over."